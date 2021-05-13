GRETA VAN FLEET Release Official Live Video For "Light My Love"

Greta Van Fleet have released an official live video for "Light My Love", featured on the band's sophomore LP, The Battle At Garden’s Gate, out now via Lava/Republic. Watch below:

The Battle At Garden's Gate is a reflection of their journey into the present. With string orchestras, explorative songs, and the band building a visual story with every track, it has an elevated elegance unseen yet from the young band. It explores the boundaries of the group's artistry, with physical copies of the record featuring a stunning 16-page booklet full of mythical, transcendent visuals and metaphysical symbols for each track.

In three years, Greta Van Fleet - Josh Kiszka/vocals, Jake Kiszka/guitars, Sam Kiszka/bass and keys, and Danny Wagner/drums - went from touring the grimy rock bars of Detroit and Saginaw to headlining shows on five continents with audiences triple their hometown's population. The band that once attracted crowds of teens to improvised forest concerts, have now sold over one million tickets worldwide.

The twelve songs and symbols on The Battle At Garden's Gate were revealed this week and touch upon themes of freedom, self-empowerment, power in community, and respect for Mother Earth.

Tracklisting:

“Heat Above”

“My Way, Soon”

“Broken Bells”

“Built By Nations”

“Age Of Machine”

“Tears Of Rain”

“Stardust Chords”

“Light My Love”

“Caravel”

“The Barbarians”

“Trip The Light Fantastic”

“The Weight Of Dreams”

"Built By Nations" live video:

"Broken Bells”:

“Heat Above” live video:

"Heat Above" video:

“Age Of Machine” video:

“My Way, Soon” video: