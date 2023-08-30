GRETA VAN FLEET Release Official Music Video For "The Falling Sky"

Grammy-winning rock band, Greta Van Fleet, have released an official music video for their single, "The Falling Sky". Watch below.

Says Jake Kiszka: "A peer into the wilds of a starlit oblivion, this visual representation of 'The Falling Sky' demonstrates the darkness and barbarity in a world filled with such duality. in essence, a reminder of the complexity of the human soul and all it is capable of enduring; a letter of love written to the rising sun."

"The Falling Sky" is featured on the band’s third studio album, Starcatcher, available via Lava/Republic Records/Universal Music Canada.

The Starcatcher album is written and recorded by the band - lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner - alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

Save/order the new album here.

Tracklist

"Fate Of The Faithful"

"Waited All Your Life"

"The Falling Sky"

"Sacred The Thread"

"Runway Blues"

"The Indigo Streak"

"Frozen Light"

"The Archer"

"Meeting The Master"

"Farewell For Now"

"Farewell For Now":

“Farewell For Now” live video:

"Sacred The Thread" video:

"Meeting The Master" video:

In celebration Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet are out on their Starcatcher World Tour. Head here for additional info and to purchase tickets.

Tour dates:

September

3 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center†

6 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena†

8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena†

11 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena†

12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden†

15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden†

16 - 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center†

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse†

23 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse†

November

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle^

8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome^

9 - Paris, France - Accor Arena^

12 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National^

14 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley^

16 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena^

19 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena^

20 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro^

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum+

28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith+

30 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena+

December

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club+

4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center+

6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno+

September 2024

20, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol~

27, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol~

† with Surf Curse

^ with Mt. Joy

+ with Black Honey

~ as part of Metallica: M72 World Tour