GRETA VAN FLEET Release Performance Video For New Track "Farewell For Now"

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet have released a performance video for their new track, “Farewell For Now”. Watch below:

“Farewell For Now” is the latest track to be unveiled from the band’s forthcoming third studio album, Starcatcher, due July 21 on Lava/Republic Records/Universal Music Canada. The new track follows the release of “Meeting The Master” and “Sacred The Thread;” American Songwriter calls the latter track a “stunner.” Of “Meeting The Master,” Consequenceraves that the song “[digs] deeper into their mythical lore by revisiting concepts from their previous work,” while Uproxxnotes that “‘Meeting the Master’ [is] an existential new single on which lead vocalist Josh Kiszka embarks on a spiritual journey.”

The Starcatcher album is written and recorded by the band - lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner - alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” Jake says. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

Throughout the ten-song collection the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness. “We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” says Wagner. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

The band took multiple concepts from critically acclaimed second album The Battle at Garden’s Gate and brought them into Starcatcher, although Sam’s take on the new record’s big ideas hint instead at new beginnings. “When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos,” he says. “It makes me ask a lot of questions, like ‘Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’ But it’s also questions like, ‘What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?’”

Pre-save / pre-order the new album here.

Tracklist

"Fate Of The Faithful"

"Waited All Your Life"

"The Falling Sky"

"Sacred The Thread"

"Runway Blues"

"The Indigo Streak"

"Frozen Light"

"The Archer"

"Meeting The Master"

"Farewell For Now"

"Farewell For Now":

"Sacred The Thread" video:

"Meeting The Master" video:

In celebration Starcatcher, Greta Van Fleet are set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour July 24 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more.

Head here for additional info and to purchase tickets.

The Starcatcher World Tour will include support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey.

Greta Van Fleet will also be touring throughout Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on November 6 with further international stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and more.

Tour dates:

July

24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena*

27 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena*

28 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center*

31 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena*

August

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Arena*

4 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena*

5 - Portland, OR - Veterans Memorial Coliseum*

8 - Oakland, CA - Oakland Arena*

10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum*

12 - Las Vegas, NV - T - Mobile Arena*

September

3 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center†

6 - Chicago, IL - Allstate Arena†

8 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena†

11 - Washington DC - Capital One Arena†

12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden†

15 - Boston, MA - TD Garden†

16 - 17 - Asbury Park, NJ - Sea Hear Now Festival 2023

19 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center†

22 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse†

23 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse†

November

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle^

8 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome^

9 - Paris, France - Accor Arena^

12 - Brussels, Belgium - Forest National^

14 - London, UK - OVO Arena Wembley^

16 - Dublin, Ireland - 3Arena^

19 - Manchester, UK - AO Arena^

20 - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro^

26 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Forum+

28 - Munich, Germany - Zenith+

30 - Bologna, Italy - Unipol Arena+

December

3 - Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club+

4 - Madrid, Spain - WiZink Center+

6 - Lisbon, Portugal - Campo Pequeno+

September 2024

20, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol~

27, 2024 - Mexico City, Mexico - Foro Sol~

* with Kaleo

† with Surf Curse

^ with Mt. Joy

+ with Black Honey

~ as part of Metallica: M72 World Tour