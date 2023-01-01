GREYBEARD Releases "Terra Umbra" Lyric Video

Greybeard are back with the first single off their second full-length album, Dark Age. A blistering track brimming with melody and shred, "Terra Umbra" clocks in at just over six minutes, but the pace and dynamics make it feel more like three. Filled with hooks and loads of brutality, the song tells the tale of a family lurking in an abandoned, desolate cityscape as the father's mental state collapses, imagining a witch speaking to him about how to save his family.

Greybeard is a metal band hailing from the desolate north of Canada. Combining elements of death, black, and prog, with a solid dose of classic metal influences, Greybeard has created a sound that's all their own.

Tracklisting:

"Boreal Decimation"

"Light From 1,000 Suns"

"Barren"

"Vultures"

"Beneath"

"Terra Umbra"

"1,000 Years Of Night"

"Hall Of The Gods"

"Dark Age"

"Boreal Decimation" lyric video: