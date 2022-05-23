GREYBUSH Debut "Civil Unrest" Music Video
May 23, 2022, 38 minutes ago
Northern California death metal outfit Greybush have unveiled the music video for their new single, "Civil Unrest". The heavy-hitting track is the second song released from the band's new EP This Is Punishment, which is out today.
Speaking about their new single "Civil Unrest", Greybush comments: "The murder of George Floyd is part of a long history of police violence against black people. Racism and white supremacy culture must be torn out at the root. We've always had a bit of disdain against authority and seeing it abused in this way is awful. Writing a song is the only platform we have without being ostentatious. We stand with those fighting state-sanctioned violence and commit to being part of the solution."
This Is Punishment artwork and tracklisting:
"Civil Unrest"
"Out Of Control Pt. 2: The Sequel (This Time It's Personal)"
"Roadneck"
"Penny And A Dime"
"This Is The Way"
"Roadneck" video: