GREYBUSH Reveal "Roadneck" Music Video

April 28, 2022, 51 minutes ago

Northern California death metal outfit Greybush have unveiled an initial look at their upcoming EP. Check out the music video for the record's first single "Roadneck" - a killer track inspired in part by the brutal slayings of Ed Kemper.

The new EP from Greybush, This Is Punishment, will see a May 23rd release, with an album release show set for the same night at Goldfield (Midtown) in Sacramento, CA. 

For further details, visit Greybush on Facebook.

 

 

 



