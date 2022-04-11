GREYLOTUS Premier "Azure Rain" Music Video

Baltimore progressive tech-death metal quintet, Greylotus, have released the first single from their new album. The music video for "Azure Rain, can be found below.

Speaking about their new album, the band comments: "Dawnfall serves as a follow-up statement to the Savior EP, which dealt with thrusting inner demons borne of trauma and mental health struggles out into the open, and accepting the reality of existing with them.

In the metaphor of the lotus’ life-cycle, Savior represented the stage in which the seed is buried under the mud - shelled in, unaware, and unable to budge from what it has known. Dawnfall embodies the process of breaking out of the shell and traveling toward the sun’s light, reaching through murky waters and currents, struggling to separate True North from tricks of the refracted light.

Dawnfall’explores the self-doubt that accompanies the realization that healing is a non-linear process. It wanders through the pits of self-judgment and confronts what follows when an individual accepts that the best version of themselves is not constrained by perfection."

Dawnfall will see a July 8 release via The Artisan Era.

Dawnfall tracklisting:

"Rectilinear Motion"

"Shadow Archetype"

"Currents"

"Chiaroscuro"

"Capgras Delusion"

"Syzygy"

"Hoarfrost"

"Dawnfall"

"Azure Rain"

"Azure Rain" video:

- Album Artwork by Justin Abraham

- All music engineered by Andrew “Drewsif” Reynolds

- All music mixed and mastered by Odeholm Audio

Greylotus is:

Lee Mintz - Vocals

Ben Towles - Guitar

Sanjay Kumar - Guitar

Drewsif Reynolds - Bass

Matt Tillett - Drums