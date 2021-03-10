GRIEF COLLECTOR Feat. Former CANDLEMASS Singer ROBERT LOWE – New Single “Wintersick” Streaming

Grief Collector, featuring former Candlemass singer Robert Lowe, is streaming their new single “Wintersick”. The single is taken from their upcoming album, En Delirium, out May 14 via Petrichor Records.

Grief Collector was formed by ex-members of Signs Of Rain (current guitar/bassist Matt Johnson), Among The Serpents (current drummer Brad Miller) and Candlemass/Solitude Aeturnus (Robert Lowe). Their aim was to combine doom, some sludge and feelings of sorrow and tragedy into a musical mix that could stand the test of time. This resulted in their first mini-CD From Dissension To Avowal. Grief Collector slowly established that they could no longer be ignored by simply displaying their unique sound. The band came in contact with Petrichor and a deal was struck to release the band’s latest offering En Delerium. The album will be released on all formats and the first pressing of the CD-version will contain the debut-MCD as a bonus.

Album notes:

-LP comes as 180 grams audiophile vinyl with download card

-2-CD comes as a deluxe edition with slipcase

-The CD version contains the debut From Dissension To Avowal as bonus

-Engineered and mixed by Matt Johnson at Phantom Studio

-Mastered by Toneshed Studio (Dead Head, Pestilence, Pentacle and more)