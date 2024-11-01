GRIM REAPER Members NICK BOWCOTT, DAVE WANKLIN, MARK SIMON Come Together For First Time In 30 Years To Celebrate The Life Of Legendary Vocalist STEVE GRIMMETT

The life of one of Swindon’s most famous residents will be celebrated heavy metal style at the Wings Of Angels Festival on Saturday, November 23.

Steve Grimmett, producer, songwriter and lead singer of the internationally renowned metal band Grim Reaper, will be remembered at the one-day Wings Of Angels Festival, named after the lead track from the band’s 2018 album Walking In The Shadows.

Grim Reaper were at the forefront of the New Wave of British Heavy Metal scene which took the world by storm in the 1980s.

Steve Grimmett, who sold over a million albums, is considered one of the greatest heavy metal singers of all time. He gained notoriety throughout the world, with a large following in Europe as well as across the Atlantic in the US, South America, and also in Japan. His career included numerous highly acclaimed studio albums, single releases and MTV airplay.

Steve passed away in August 2022. To meet the demand from the singer's global fanbase, his wife Millie is organizing the festival to celebrate his life with a musical send-off.

The Festival will include guest singers performing songs from Steve's back catalogue, and bands from around the world with a connection to Steve and his music. Former W.A.S.P. guitarist Chris Holmes is headlining the event. Original members of Grim Reaper, guitarist Nick Bowcott, bassist Dave Wanklin and drummer Mark Simon, reunite for the first time in over 30 years to perform with singer Harry Conklin of Jag Panzer fame.

Other former members of Steve Grimmett's Grim Reaper to join the festivities include Chaz Grimaldi, Paul White, Mart Trail, Mark Walker, Julian Hill, and Ian Nash. Plus there will be special appearances by Richie Yeates, Sy Davies, Kim Jennett, Mike Jurgens and Franc Potvin.

Millie Grimmett said, “Steve’s life was heavy metal. He got so much pleasure out of performing onstage, meeting fans and recording music. It’s only right that the Wings Of Angels Festival pays tribute to that through a packed line-up of metal acts from near and far. We’re looking forward to a sold-out Festival, amazing music and a fitting celebration of Steve’s life.”

In addition to Steve’s back catalogue of music dating from 1979-2022, his legacy also includes influence on popular culture in the 1990s, with Grim Reaper songs "See You in Hell" (1983), "Fear No Evil" (1985) and "Rock You To Hell" (1987) each gaining notoriety for appearing on the MTV animation Beavis and Butt-Head.

During his 45-year career, Steve shared the stage with a wealth of big names including Judas Priest, Bon Jovi, Scorpions and Deep Purple. At one time he was even touted to be the new vocalist for Iron Maiden.

Millie added, “Such was Steve’s impact on music that we have had people contact us from around the world to purchase tickets and to join us in Swindon, UK for Wings Of Angels. People have been sharing stories and pictures on our social media pages and it is really heartwarming to see this outpouring of affection for someone who did so much to shape the metal scene over several decades.”

Wings Of Angels Festival is being held at Swindon’s MECA on Saturday, November 23. Tickets are available online at wingsofangelsfest.com.

The consensus of his family, friends and fans is clear. Steve Grimmett was one of a kind. It wasn't just his absolutely amazing vocal abilities, he was a genuinely nice and extremely approachable guy, no rock star ego at all. As we reflect on his contribution to the world, remember the prophetic lines of Grim Reaper's classic anthem "Rock You To Hell" that he and Nick Bowcott gave us in response to the 1985 PMRC's attempt to censor music lyrics, in which they questioned if books were next? And here we are in 2024, and yes, Steve, you were right!

The Gauntlet listed "Rock You To Hell" as one of the top 5 Metal Songs that challenged the PMRC, writing “The song has probably immediately been dismissed as Satanic on the basis of its title alone on a few too many occasions. However, in reality, 'Rock You to Hell' is another excellent battle cry in the ﬁght against musical suppression. The tune calls for unity between musicians and their audiences in order to be victorious in the battle, and that unity is achieved each time they play the song live. The video demonstrates how rock and metal are viewed as detrimental to society by showing the band performing in a prison, and even placing vocalist Steve Grimmett in a straight-jacket at one point. Nevertheless, Grimmett and co. summed up and validated their claim beautifully with one line: ‘It’s only entertainment, can’t they see?’”

"Rock You To Hell" lyrics:

What's wrong with our society, is it fear or apathy,

Don't let other people run your life

So those with power don't use it, they simply abuse it,

And believe me that cuts me like a knife

We gotta make sure that this don't happen,

'Cause to me and you it just ain't right,

Gonna make damn sure it don't happen,

This is what I'm gonna do

Rock you to hell, packin' up and shippin' out,

Rock you to hell, hear them scream and shout,

Rock you to hell, but I'm never giving out,

Rock you to hell, Rock you to hell

Did you always do what momma said, brush your teeth and go to bed,

'Cause that way never worked for me,

Now they wanna censor music, and if we don't fight we'll lose it,

It's only entertainment, can't they see?

We gotta make sure that this don't happen,

'Cause to me and you it just ain't right,

Gonna make damn sure it don't happen,

This is what I'm gonna do

Rock you to hell, packin' up and shippin' out,

Rock you to hell, hear them scream and shout,

Rock you to hell, but I'm never giving out,

Rock you to hell, Rock you to hell

Rock you to hell

Is this the beginning of a future

No books, no sound, no rock 'n' roll,

With only a few to fight, the manly

This is why rock 'n' roll will never die

We gotta make sure that this don't happen,

'Cause to me and you it just ain't right,

Gonna make damn sure it don't happen,

This is what I'm gonna do

Rock you to hell, packin' up and shippin' out,

Rock you to hell, hear them scream and shout,

Rock you to hell, but I'm never giving out,

Rock you to hell, Rock you to hell

