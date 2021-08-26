GRINDER BLUES Feat. KING’S X Bassist / Vocalist DUG PINNICK Reveal "Gotta Get Me Some Of That" Lyric Video

Grinder Blues has revealed their new video for "Gotta Get Me Some Of That". The track is the first single from the band's second album, El Dos, set for international release on September 24th via Metalville Records.

The hard rock blues trio - featuring dUg Pinnick (King's X) on bass and vocals, guitarist and vocalist Jabo Bihlman, and Scot "Little" Bihlman on drums, percussion, and vocals - offers a high-energy, bone-crushing sound and from-the-gut songwriting, putting a fresh, contemporary spin on the blues tradition.

"The idea for the music was to stay away from the clichés and rock out," dUg explains. "If we felt like we were heading into any songs that seemed like standard blues lyrically or musically, we made it a point to veer in the opposite direction."

Grinder Blues’ new album is like a shot of adrenaline to the heart of the genre. It's ten original, high-voltage songs sizzle with daredevil virtuosity and rock with unrestrained energy.

"We’re trying to push the boundaries of a genre that can be stale if you’re not careful," Jabo explains. "But we’ve got the right blend of chops, energy, and love for the blues to really breathe some fire into it."

Tracklisting:

"Another Way Round"

"Everybody"

"Gotta Get Me Some Of That"

"Who Wants A Spankin"

"When The Storm Comes"

"Somebody"

"Keep Away"

"Hold Me Close"

"Hand Of God"

"King Without A Throne"