GROZA Releases “Asbest” Music Video

German black metal collective Groza released their 3rd album, Nadir, this past Friday with AOP Records. Today, the band has revealed a video for their song "Asbest."

Conjuring a sound that melds intense atmospheric soundscapes and enraged melodic vocals with blistering blast beats and catastrophic riffs that invoke powerful emotions of anger and sadness, Groza has crafted six songs on Nadir that defy boundaries and create a new benchmark for modern black metal.

Order/stream Nadir here.

Tracklisting:

“Soul: Inert”

“Asbest”

“Dysthymian Dreams”

“Equal. Silent. Cold.”

“Deluge”

“Daffodils” feat. JJ & MS // Karg & Harakiri For The Sky

"Deluge":

"Daffodils":

“Dysthymian Dreams” video:

Groza live:

October

2 - Munchen, DE - Backstage

3 - Essen, DE - Turock

4 - Hamburg, DE - Kronensaal

5 - Berlin, DE - Badehaus

6 - Copenhagen, DK - Stengade

7 - Arnhem, NL - Willemeen

8 - Wasquehal, FR - The Black Lab

9 - Paris, FR - Glazart

10 - Aarburg, CH - Musigburg

11 - Bologna, IT - Arcanum Fest

12 - Vienna, AT - Vienna Metal Meeting

13 - Ljubljana, SI - Orto Bar

14 - Zagreb, HR - Mocvara

15 - Belgrade, SR - Zappa Baza

16 - Budapest, HU - A38

17 - Ostrava, CZ - Barrak

18 - Dresden, DE - Blauer Salon

19 - Poznan, PL - 2Progi

20 - Krakow, PL - Kamiennal2

Groza is:

P.G. – lead vocals, bass (live), guitars

U.A. – backup vocals, guitars

T.H.Z. – drums

S.R. – guitars (live session)