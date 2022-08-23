GRUESOME Announce Fall US Headline Tour
August 23, 2022, an hour ago
Death metal defenders of the old, Gruesome, have announced fall US headline tour dates. The trek begins September 29 in Portland, OR and ends October 15 in Sacramento, CA. Support will be provided by Immortal Bird and Cartilage on all dates.
Tickets are on sale Friday, August 26 at 1 PM, EST / 10 AM, PST.
Vocalist/Guitarist Matt Harvey comments: "It's been way too long since we've played the Western US, so we're very pumped for this opportunity to answer the twisted prayers of all the Death worshippers out here. Expect a full auditory assault and prepare your necks!”
Dates:
September
29 - Portland, OR - Dante’s
30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon
October
1 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon
3 - Denver, CO - HQ
5 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live
6 - Houston, TX - White Oak
7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It
8 - San Antonio, TX - The Rockbox
10 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad
11 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground
12 - Los Angeles, CA - Knucklehead
13 - San Diego CA - Kensington Club
14 - Oakland, CA - Eli’s Down Under
15 - Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial
Gruesome are:
Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals
Daniel Gonzalez - Guitar
Robin Mazen - Bass
Gus Rios - Drums