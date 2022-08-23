GRUESOME Announce Fall US Headline Tour

Death metal defenders of the old, Gruesome, have announced fall US headline tour dates. The trek begins September 29 in Portland, OR and ends October 15 in Sacramento, CA. Support will be provided by Immortal Bird and Cartilage on all dates.

Tickets are on sale Friday, August 26 at 1 PM, EST / 10 AM, PST.

Vocalist/Guitarist Matt Harvey comments: "It's been way too long since we've played the Western US, so we're very pumped for this opportunity to answer the twisted prayers of all the Death worshippers out here. Expect a full auditory assault and prepare your necks!”

Dates:

September

29 - Portland, OR - Dante’s

30 - Seattle, WA - El Corazon

October

1 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

2 - Salt Lake City, UT - Aces High Saloon

3 - Denver, CO - HQ

5 - Dallas, TX - Amplified Live

6 - Houston, TX - White Oak

7 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It

8 - San Antonio, TX - The Rockbox

10 - Albuquerque, NM - The Launchpad

11 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground

12 - Los Angeles, CA - Knucklehead

13 - San Diego CA - Kensington Club

14 - Oakland, CA - Eli’s Down Under

15 - Sacramento, CA - Cafe Colonial

Gruesome are:

Matt Harvey - Guitar, Vocals

Daniel Gonzalez - Guitar

Robin Mazen - Bass

Gus Rios - Drums