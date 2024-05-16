Grunge / Blues Rock Duo NOVA SONS Launches New Single / Music Video "Take A Chance"

Nova Sons, the Kentucky based dynamic blues rock duo hailed for their electrifying performances and soul-stirring compositions, has released the latest single and music video off of their upcoming, debut EP, Take A Chance. The title track is embodied with the essence of raw energy and heartfelt lyricism.

"Take A Chance" marks a significant milestone in Nova Sons' musical journey, encapsulating their signature blend of blues-infused rock with a modern twist. With pulsating rhythms, searing guitar riffs, and soulful vocals, the song takes listeners on an inspiring sonic journey.

"We hope this track encourages you to never give up on your dreams," says Nova Sons.

In conjunction with the single release, Nova Sons has unveiled a music video that complements the song's intensity and emotion. Shot against a backdrop of urban landscapes and dimly lit alleyways, the video captures the essence of the band's raw and unbridled performance style, offering viewers a front-row seat to their electrifying stage presence.

"Take A Chance" was written by guitarist and frontman Vincent Langdon, with Jon Lawhon (former founding member of Black Stone Cherry) producing; the track was recorded at Monocle Studios in Edmonton, KY, with mixing and mastering courtesy of Edison Video (Mind2Mass Studios).

Two bluegrass boys hailing from the backwoods of Kentucky and a heap of rock 'n' roll — that’s what Kentucky-bred duo, Nova Sons, is all about. Armed with passion, a gritty take on modern rock, and enough swagger to rival the legends, they're not just here to shake up the music scene; they're here to remodel it. Comprising Vincent Langdon on guitar and vocals, and Austin Bruce on drums, Nova Sons is a powerful fusion of raw talent, relentless ambition, and a distinct musical prowess that stands out even in a saturated genre.

For further details, visit Nova Sons on Facebook.