GRYMHEART Feat. Former WISDOM Guitarist – “Hellbent Horde” Lyric Video Streaming

Grymheart has released a lyric video for "Hellbent Horde", fourth single taken from the debut album Hellish Hunt released in September 2023 by Scarlet Records.

Engineered, produced and mastered by Gábor Kovács; recorded and mixed at Blacksmith Studio (Budapest); majestically illustrated by Gyula Havancsák (Accept, Stratovarius, Burning Witches); Hellish Hunt is available in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Order here.

Grymheart was founded in 2022 by Gabriel Blacksmith (Gábor Kovács), former leader and main songwriter of the acclaimed Hungarian power metal band, Wisdom.

Grymheart combines the energy of power metal, the harmonies of folk metal, the epicness of symphonic metal and the screaming vocals of death metal. The most important elements of their sound are the catchy melodies: every track contains memorable parts which get stuck in your head; the songs are mostly fast and uplifting with lots of double kick drums, but there are some slow parts with a darker mood too.

The overall concept and image of Grymheart come from iconic monsters & demons hunter characters like The Witcher, Solomon Kane, Van Helsing etc.; each song tells about mystical creatures such as ghosts, Succubus, the living dead, Ignis Fatuus, or harpies. The hunt is open!

"My Hellish Hunt" lyric video:

Grymheart lineup:

Gabriel Blacksmith - guitar, vocals

Dargor Rivgahr - guitar

V'arhel - bass

Sorin Nalaar - drums

(Photos- Krisztina Máté)