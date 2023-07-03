GRYMHEART Feat. Former WISDOM Guitarist To Release Debut Album In September; Details Revealed

Grymheart will release the debut album, Hellish Hunt, on September 22 via Scarlet Records.

Engineered, produced and mastered by Gábor Kovács; recorded and mixed at Blacksmith Studio (Budapest); majestically illustrated by Gyula Havancsák (Accept, Stratovarius, Burning Witches); Hellish Hunt will be released in the following formats:

- digipack CD

- digital

Pre-order here.

Grymheart is a new heavy metal band founded in 2022 by Gabriel Blacksmith (Gábor Kovács), former leader and main songwriter of the acclaimed Hungarian power metal band, Wisdom.

Grymheart combines the energy of power metal, the harmonies of folk metal, the epicness of symphonic metal and the screaming vocals of death metal. The most important elements of their sound are the catchy melodies: every track contains memorable parts which get stuck in your head; the songs are mostly fast and uplifting with lots of double kick drums, but there are some slow parts with a darker mood too.

The overall concept and image of Grymheart come from iconic monsters & demons hunter characters like The Witcher, Solomon Kane, Van Helsing etc.; each song tells about mystical creatures such as ghosts, Succubus, the living dead, Ignis Fatuus, or harpies. The hunt is open!

Hellish Hunt tracklisting:

"The Twilight Is Coming"

"Hellbent Horde"

"Ignis Fatuus"

"To Die By The Succubus"

"My Hellish Hunt"

"Army From The Graves"

"Everlost"

"Fenrir’s Sons"

"Facing The Kraken"

"Harpies Of Devil"

"Monsters Among Us"

Grymheart lineup:

Gabriel Blacksmith - guitar, vocals

Dargor Rivgahr - guitar

V'arhel - bass

Sorin Nalaar - drums

(Photos- Krisztina Máté)