GUERNICA MANCINI Signs With Golden Robot Records

Guernica Mancini is best known as the powerhouse lead singer for Swedish all-female hard rockers Thundermother. Now, she is ready to spread her wings and showcase her talent even further as a solo artist.

Golden Robot Records has signed a worldwide solo deal with Guernica, as she is ready to work on her own. Guernica wants all her fans to know this doesn’t interfere with her duties in Thundermother, as they are stronger than ever.

Watch Guernica chat with Golden Robot President and Founder Mark Alexander-Erber in episode three of Conversations With:

"Getting to do something creatively that's completely my own is something that I've been longing to do since I was a very young girl. It's scary but at the same time so exciting and fun! I feel very fortunate to have gotten this opportunity. More than anything I feel so happy that my bandmates in Thundermother are really supportive and excited for me. So now, let the Guernica solo legacy begin.” – Guernica Mancini

This isn’t Guernica’s first appearance with Golden Robot Records, as she featured on Swiss hard rock band King Zebra’s (signed to Golden Robot Records’ metal label Crusader Records) sizzling single and video ‘Wall Of Confusion’.