GUEULEUSES, An Online Directory Of Women Evolving In The Realm Of Extreme Singing, Now Online

Gueuleuses, the bilingual digital directory listing more than 1,500 groups of all origins, eras and musical genres highlighting women singers using saturated vocal techniques, is now live and online just in time for a nod to International Women’s Day!

Head here to view directory now.

The Gueuleuses site lists and facilitates the discoverability of the musical work of women as well as non-binary and gender fluid people using, exclusively or in part, the scream, growl and fry techniques.

Gueuleuses has an attractive visual identity and easy navigability thanks to effective internal search engines and artist recommendations. Through all the information it provides, an original landscape emerges an traces a musical history evolving from the 80s to today across all continents and a variety of musical genres: punk, metal, hardcore, but also electro or even folk.

The diversity of singing practices and the very journey of the singers (children, adults or grandmothers!), whether they have had careers spanning decades or limited to a single album, are highlighted on Gueuleuses. Additions will appear periodically, thus ensuring the sustainability and timeliness of the project.

Check out the new site here.

Jolène Ruest, the instigator and researcher for Gueuleuses, was a weekly host on CISM 89.3 FM in Montreal. She had started the census for her broadcasts and for her own artistic curiosity:

"Years ago, listing unconventional loudmouths that I discovered was my way of finding models while I was taking metal singing lessons. The more examples I found of female singers, the more I realized that, whatever our vocal range, our gender or our body type, there is a range of techniques to learn, from the rudimentary to the more complex. The variety of artistic paths surprised and inspired me."

Gueuleuses is produced by Spectacles Bonzaï. In addition to its management activities and production of shows and albums, the company has already created the digital projects salleindependantes.com and Aire Ouverte, in addition to producing La Ligue Rock. Gueuleuses is therefore the newest chapter of this momentum.