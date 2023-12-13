Guide to Online Gaming Promotions: How to Maximize Your Rewards

It is hard to find a gamer who doesn’t like promotions because bonuses and promotions are the bread and butter of the majority of non-professional players. Games are fun but having an opportunity to increase one’s odds and get even more is more fun.

The popularity of promotions of various kinds explains why almost every single game you can find online has promotions. Video games, mobile games, online casino games, daily fantasy sports - all game types these days have some kind of bonus offers. These offers keep the players entertained and engaged for longer, they keep the players getting back for more, stimulate them to play more actively, and so on. It is hard to underestimate the power of promotions.

However, checking the Bonus Terms attached to every promotion is crucial and one can actually choose the most advantageous offers on the gaming platform. For this, it is necessary to opt for the features that will maximize the reward benefits.

Look for Free Promotions

While it may sound wild and too good to be true, in reality, many gaming platforms, from mobile gaming apps to online gambling websites offer bonuses for free. Or, it is more correct to say that they offer bonuses in exchange not for the player’s money but for the player’s action or activity.

Most often you will find bonuses for new players who register their account for the first time, download a game for the first time, or install an app for the first time. To stimulate new potential customers to do so and engage with the game, creators give them bonuses for free, without the need to invest any money whatsoever in the game in the first place.

Not all gaming platforms can afford this type of promotion and really beneficial free bonuses are hard to find but they do exist. Many come with a bit of complicated rules so it is important to read them carefully.

Cash VS Free Spins/Free Chips

Depending on the type of game preferred or the type of platform, the game providers may offer some cash as a bonus or a free in-game feature as a bonus. It can be cash versus Free Spins or Free Chips in an online casino, cash bonus versus gemstones in a mobile crash game, cash versus rare skin in a video game, and so on.

To decide what is better - a cash bonus or an in-game feature - the player should read the rules first and assess what limitations come with every type of offer. If we take an online casino as an example where you can choose to get

150 free spins for $1 deposit or a 100% cash match, the limitations may go as follows:

● cash match allows players to wager the bonus in more than one game, and regulate the bet size to a certain extent

● free spins are usually given for a specific game (or games) only and the number of bets and the size of bets are fixed by the casino house

So the key point here is to see whether the in-game asset like free gems will give you more or less flexibility in the game or if it comes with limits that are way too limiting.

Take Advantage of the Smallest Possible Deposits

If there is no free bonus option the player should look for the bonus that requires the smallest possible investment. This makes total sense because bonuses are attractive but there are many additional rules attached to them. Also, if the player is not very experienced in terms of various promotions or they are going to claim a promotion for the first time on a specific platform, it makes little sense to risk a bigger sum of money for rewards not yet completely clear.

The good news is that there are many platforms in different gaming niches that accept as little as $1 up to $5 as minimum deposits eligible for bonus offers.

What Are Wagerless Promotions?

One of the main obstacles to winning more with an active bonus is the phenomenon of wagering requirements that many players are unaware of.

Wagering requirements constitute the number of times a player has to wager the bonus they got from the platform in the game to unlock the ability to withdraw any rewards associated with this given bonus. This concept is very widespread in online casino gaming and some mobile games as well. If wagering requirements are not met while the bonus is valid, the bonus is forfeited and the associated winnings or rewards are forfeited, too.

However, these days many platforms have started offering wagerless bonuses. This was done because players got annoyed by huge wagering requirements that were impossible to meet on time, and stopped claiming any bonuses altogether. So, today you can look specifically for promotions that bear no wagering requirements whatsoever.

The Maximum Possible Win Cap

And the last but not least is the concept of the maximum possible win cap that is usually applied to all promotions - both free and based on an investment. The cap is the limit defined by the gaming platform of what this platform can afford to pay to a player, especially in case there are many players that take a bonus and win some rewards.

Of course, when we speak about in-game features as bonus rewards, platforms can give away more of them (although they still limit access to rewards to stimulate scarcity) and when it comes to cash winnings, the limits are real.