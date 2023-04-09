Guitar Legend PETER FRAMPTON Pays Tribute To Bassist JOHN REGAN - "I Have Lost One Of My Closest Buddies; He Certainly Enriched My Life"

Rock bassist John Regan, known for his work with Frehley's Comet - launched by original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley - David Lee Roth, Peter Frampton, Billy Idol, Robin Trower, Mick Jagger and more passed away on April 7th at age 71. Cause of death has not been revealed.

On April 8th, guitar legend Peter Frampton paid tribute to Regan via his official Twitter page:

"There might only be a handful, if that, of people who come into your world and truly enrich your life. I have lost one of my closest buddies. He certainly enriched my life because of the person and the great player he was.

John Regan was the best of us. He went out of his way to help people when things weren't right. It didn't matter who you were, prince or pauper. I know there are many of you out there who knew him. He was a friend to all. Always musically inspiring and one of the funniest people on the planet.

My thoughts are with his wife Cathy, his children, Christopher and Jeness, and his grandchildren.

I love you my brother you will be missed by so many. Rest in peace."

Regan worked with Frampton from 1979 - 2011, both on tour and in the studio. He recorded four albums with Frampton: Rise Up (1980), Breaking All the Rules (1981), Art of Control (1982) and Frampton Comes Alive 2 (1995).