Guitarist ANDY WOOD Releases Instrumental Cover Of ALICE IN CHAINS’ “Rooster”

With the release date of his fourth studio album Charisma now arrived, Knoxville guitar maestro Andy Wood is releasing another song from the record. Andy’s blistering instrumental cover of the Alice In Chains classic “Rooster” is now available via all digital service providers. A music video featuring Andy performing in front of some of the most iconic moments in history was just released today. The idea was a concept that Andy came up with and was executed with help of executive producer Andy Jeffers and director/editor Barry Rice.

Andy Wood is backed by a collection of some of Music City’s finest musicians on drums, bass, organ, keys, strings and even traditional Asian instruments are utilized to bring Charisma to life. From the hypnotic opening of “Shoot The Sun Down” to the emotive outro of “Believe,” Andy Wood expresses his emotions through his fingers and playing.

Performances on “Storm The Sparrows,” “Cherry Blossoms” and “Hylia” showcase the talent that makes Andy Wood one of the most sought-after and respected guitar players around. The 11-track collection of instrumental compositions helped Wood land his own monthly column in the famed instrument magazine, Guitar World. Joe Bonamassa lends his talents to the track “Moaning Lisa” and the first single “Free Range Chicken” features another Nashville legend, Brent Mason.

The album is available in numerous physical configurations as well as available via all digital service providers here.

Andy Wood will be touring throughout 2024 and beyond in support of Charisma with a handful of recently announced dates and more dates to be announced in the future. Andy also hosts a sleepaway guitar camp - The Woodshed Guitar Experience – that will be returning this September and registration is currently open at woodshedguitarexperience.com. Aside from that, he also spends time as the band leader for the famed band The Stowaways on annual sold-out cruise, Shiprocked.

Dates:

August

17 – Knoxville, TN – Scruffy City Hall

September

21 – Knoxville, TN – Scruffy City Hall

October

12 – Knoxville, TN – Scruffy City Hall

November

16 – Knoxville, TN – Scruffy City Hall

December

7 – Knoxville, TN – Scruffy City Hall

(Photo – Todd Etheridge)