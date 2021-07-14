Guitarist BOBBY KELLER Joins NEW DILEMMA For Fall Tour With COLD; Announces VIP Experience, Guitar Lesson Bundles

Guitarist Bobby Keller has been tapped by New Dilemma to join the alt-metal/hard rock band for an American tour with Cold this fall.

Keller, who was recently honored with an official Bobby Keller preset in renowned German record producer and connoisseur of guitar tone Lasse Lammert’s new Tonality Suite, will offer a Bobby Keller VIP Experience and Guitar Lesson bundle throughout the tour.

The pre-show Bobby Keller VIP Experience and Guitar Lesson will include one on one scheduled guitar lessons and demos featuring his ESP Guitars, EMG Pickups and the STL Lasse Lammert Tonality Suite on each date of the tour.

“I am so excited to be hitting the road this September with my New Dilemma family and getting the opportunity to tour with Cold,” says Keller. “Just the thought of getting back out there excites me to no end. It has been way too long! So, with this tour, I wanted to try to give people the opportunity to come hang pre-show and get some personalized guitar lessons unlike anything they may have ever had before, and some amazing goodies to go with! Plus, I wanted to try and showcase my new settings on the Lasse Lammert STL Tonality Suite and how good it f**king sounds. In addition, how easy it is to use and how a tool like this can help spark your guitar ideas and make them a reality!”

In addition to the personalized guitar lesson, each Bobby Keller VIP Experience and Guitar Lesson bundle will also include a signed Bobby Keller 8x10, VIP guitar pick set, VIP laminate, t-shirt, stickers and other goodies, in addition to the lesson. Bobby Keller VIP Experience and Guitar Lesson bundles are limited to 10 spots per date and are only available by purchasing in advance. Bobby Keller VIP Experience and Guitar Lesson bundles are $50 and are available at this location.

Tour dates:

September

15 - Albany, NY - Upstate Music Hall

16 - Laconia, NH - Granite St Music Hall

17 - Chicopee, MA - Geraldine's

18 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater

19 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall

22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall

23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater

24 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero

26 - Fort Myers, FL - Buddha Rock Club

27 - Destin, FL - Club LA

29 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

30 - Charleston, WV - Rock City Cake Company

October

1 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub

12 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note

13 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC

16 - Lakewood, OH - Winchester

17 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

18 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

19 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

110 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall

113 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s

114 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove

115 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway

16 - Colorado Springs - Sunshine Studios

19 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock

21 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It

122 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar

123 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box

124 - Dallas, TX - Trees

127 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag

128 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater

129 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

130 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s

31 - Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse

November

6 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans

117 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi

119 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

120 - Northampton, PA - The Gin Mill