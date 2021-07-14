Guitarist BOBBY KELLER Joins NEW DILEMMA For Fall Tour With COLD; Announces VIP Experience, Guitar Lesson Bundles
July 14, 2021, 13 minutes ago
Guitarist Bobby Keller has been tapped by New Dilemma to join the alt-metal/hard rock band for an American tour with Cold this fall.
Keller, who was recently honored with an official Bobby Keller preset in renowned German record producer and connoisseur of guitar tone Lasse Lammert’s new Tonality Suite, will offer a Bobby Keller VIP Experience and Guitar Lesson bundle throughout the tour.
The pre-show Bobby Keller VIP Experience and Guitar Lesson will include one on one scheduled guitar lessons and demos featuring his ESP Guitars, EMG Pickups and the STL Lasse Lammert Tonality Suite on each date of the tour.
“I am so excited to be hitting the road this September with my New Dilemma family and getting the opportunity to tour with Cold,” says Keller. “Just the thought of getting back out there excites me to no end. It has been way too long! So, with this tour, I wanted to try to give people the opportunity to come hang pre-show and get some personalized guitar lessons unlike anything they may have ever had before, and some amazing goodies to go with! Plus, I wanted to try and showcase my new settings on the Lasse Lammert STL Tonality Suite and how good it f**king sounds. In addition, how easy it is to use and how a tool like this can help spark your guitar ideas and make them a reality!”
In addition to the personalized guitar lesson, each Bobby Keller VIP Experience and Guitar Lesson bundle will also include a signed Bobby Keller 8x10, VIP guitar pick set, VIP laminate, t-shirt, stickers and other goodies, in addition to the lesson. Bobby Keller VIP Experience and Guitar Lesson bundles are limited to 10 spots per date and are only available by purchasing in advance. Bobby Keller VIP Experience and Guitar Lesson bundles are $50 and are available at this location.
Tour dates:
September
15 - Albany, NY - Upstate Music Hall
16 - Laconia, NH - Granite St Music Hall
17 - Chicopee, MA - Geraldine's
18 - Norwalk, CT - Wall Street Theater
19 - Providence, RI - Fete Music Hall
22 - Teaneck, NJ - Debonair Music Hall
23 - Hopewell, VA - Beacon Theater
24 - Spartanburg, SC - Ground Zero
26 - Fort Myers, FL - Buddha Rock Club
27 - Destin, FL - Club LA
29 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade
30 - Charleston, WV - Rock City Cake Company
October
1 - Louisville, KY - Diamond Pub
12 - Harrison, OH - Blue Note
13 - Harrisburg, PA - HMAC
16 - Lakewood, OH - Winchester
17 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse
18 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
19 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club
110 - Milwaukee, WI - Shank Hall
113 - Des Moines, IA - Lefty’s
114 - Lincoln, NE - The Royal Grove
115 - Denver, CO - Herman’s Hideaway
16 - Colorado Springs - Sunshine Studios
19 - Scottsdale, AZ - Pub Rock
21 - Austin, TX - Come and Take It
122 - Houston, TX - Scout Bar
123 - San Antonio, TX - Rock Box
124 - Dallas, TX - Trees
127 - St. Louis, MO - Red Flag
128 - Bloomington, IL - Castle Theater
129 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop
130 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere’s
31 - Pittsburgh, PA – Crafthouse
November
6 - Jacksonville, NC - Hooligans
117 - Indianapolis, IN - Hi-Fi
119 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs
120 - Northampton, PA - The Gin Mill