Guitarist BOBBY KELLER Reveals Captivating New Single, “Perpetual Dreams”

Bobby Keller, the captivating guitar player behind the instrumental songs “Reign In Fire” and “Light Bearer”, is back with a new single, “Perpetual Dreams”, available now.

“We are all constantly chasing some sort of dream or goal in our lives and that’s where the song’s overall concept came from,” Keller says. “The constant chase is what fuels us and inspires us to either achieve that dream or it becomes a complete nightmare. ‘Perpetual Dreams’ is a very special song to me, as I am dedicating it to the loving memory of my father who passed away back in 2015. There have been some delays here and there, but I’m very excited to finally get this one out there.”

“Perpetual Dreams” was recorded at Reverse 13 Studios in Orlando, FL, by Ben Johnson and mastered by Machine the Producer at the Machine Shop in Texas (Lamb Of God, Suicide Silence). Along with “Reign in Fire” and “Light Bearer,” “Perpetual Dreams” will appear on Keller’s forthcoming solo album, Reign In Fire.

Keller’s idea to start a solo project began with Ben Johnson, a talented producer, drummer and recording engineer currently working under Will Putney (Fit For An Autopsy/Thy Art Is Murder) at Graphic Nature Audio in Belleville, NJ, producing and writing songs together. The team’s take on instrumental guitar music is without a doubt a one-of-a-kind experience that will propel the genre even farther into the future.

A native of Orlando, Keller has been setting the music industry ablaze with his unique style of guitar playing since 2009 and is considered one of the top guitar players in the United States. Inspired by guitarists such as Eddie Van Halen, Joe Satriani and Dimebag Darrell, he bases his playing in the blues, but also combines both incredible speed and euphonic rhythms into his technique to create a truly individual sound.

Having toured nationally with the band Avatar, and playing alongside the likes of renowned artists such as Evanescence, Hellyeah, Mastodon, Gojira, Nonpoint, and Jonathan Davis (Korn), Keller starred in the Theater Works Production of Rock Of Ages as the lead guitar player for the “house band” of the Bourbon Room in Hollywood.

