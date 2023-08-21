Guitarist BRENT BARKER ﻿Premieres "Abnormify" Video

"Abnormify" is the second progressive metal instrumental single from guitarist Brent Barker, featuring Ken Mary (Flotsam And Jetsam, Alice Cooper, Impelliterri, Accept) on drums, and Pete Griffin (Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Paul Gilbert) on bass.

"Capturing the essence of Hemispheres-era Rush, the raw power of Vulgar Display Of Power-era Pantera, the virtuoso brilliance of Randy Rhoads, and the sonic innovation of Frank Zappa, my new single 'Abnormify' utilizes my own scales and does not follow conventional music theory." - Brent Barker

Brent Barker is a guitarist, composer, and guitar teacher. Brent currently performs with Book Of Numbers (Pride And Joy Music), Sweet F.A. (Geffen Records), and I Don’t Know - The Ozzy Experience.

Check out "Electric Necromancer", released last year.

(Photo - Gavin Donnelly)