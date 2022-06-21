Guitarist BRENT BARKER Releases "Electric Necromancer" Playthrough Video

This month, guitarist Brent Barker is releasing a series of progressive metal instrumental singles featuring Ken Mary (Flotsam And Jetsam, Alice Cooper, Impelliterri, Accept) on drums, and Pete Griffin (Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Paul Gilbert) on bass.

Mixed by Grammy winning engineer David Thoener (AC/DC, Aerosmith, Santana) the first single, “Electric Necromancer”, is available on all digital platforms now. Get it here.

A playthrough video for "lectric Necromancer" can be viewed below.

"This song was inspired by my love of everything from Dimebag Darrell to Frank Zappa. There are several moments that do not conform to traditional scales and keys. It has a heaviness mixed with harmonic complexity that should appeal to both fans of Metal and Prog." - Brent Barker

Brent adds: “This is exactly the type of song that first drew me into playing guitar. Loud, Heavy, and on an unapologetic path to F*$K SH&*^ UP."

(Photo - Gavin Donnelly)