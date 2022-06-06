Guitarist BRENT BARKER Releases "Electric Necromancer" Single Featuring FLOTSAM AND JETSAM Drummer KEN MARY; Music Video

In June 2022, guitarist Brent Barker is releasing a series of progressive metal instrumental singles featuring Ken Mary (Flotsam And Jetsam, Alice Cooper, Impelliterri, Accept) on drums, and Pete Griffin (Steve Vai, Zakk Wylde, Yngwie Malmsteen, Paul Gilbert) on bass.

Mixed by Grammy winning engineer David Thoener (AC/DC, Aerosmith, Santana) the first single, “Electric Necromancer”, is available on all digital platforms now. Get it here, and watch a video below.

Brent Barker says: “This is exactly the type of song that first drew me into playing guitar. Loud, Heavy, and on an unapologetic path to F*$K SH&*^ UP."

(Photo - Gavin Donnelly)