Guitarist CARLOS CAVAZO Explains Why He Refused To Take Part In QUIET RIOT Documentary - "Those Guys Kind Of Screwed Me Over A Little Bit"; Video

Canada's The Metal Voice recently spoke to former Quiet Riot guitarist and now King Kobra guitarist, Carlos Cavazo. In the chat, he talks about King Kobra's new album, as well as his time in Quiet Riot and Ratt. Watch below:

It’s been almost four decades since the mighty King Kobra first burst onto the melodic metal scene. Pulled together by superstar drummer and mastermind Carmine Appice (Cactus, Vanilla Fudge), King Kobra quickly became a worldwide fan favorite with a deadly mix of stellar musicianship, killer metal hooks, and of course a whole lot of teased up hair!

Now, a new lineup of the band, perhaps their strongest gathering yet, is ready to announce the release of We Are Warriors, the band’s hard-hitting seventh studio album. KK founder Appice is joined once again by longtime bassist Johnny Rod, and vocalist Paul Shortino who welcome to the den the newest vipers, former Quiet Riot guitarist Carlos Cavazo and former Dio member Rowan Robertson. With these two talented virtuosos aboard, We Are Warriors is bound to be one of the band’s most celebrated albums.

Check out the first single, the supercharged title track, which is being released today on all digital platforms. The band even recorded a captivating performance music video that proves these veteran rockers still have what it takes to bring the rock! Watch the video below.

Cavazo declares that the new single “is the anthem of how our lives were in the ‘80s,” while vocalist Shortino looks forward to the release of the entire album saying “we put a lot of love into this record!” And finally, founder Appice says, “the album has some great moments in playing, singing and songwriting... it meets the standard of KK... it ROCKS!!”

Stream/download the single here.

The full release of We Are Warriors is set for August 11 and will be available on digital, CD and a gorgeous silver/black splatter vinyl. Order the CD/Vinyl here. Pre-order/pre-save the digital here.

Tracklisting:

"Music Is A Piece Of Art"

"Turn Up The Music"

"Secrets And Lies"

"Drownin'"

"One More Night"

"Love Hurts"

"Dance"

"Darkness"

"We Are Warriors"

"Drive Like Lightning"

"Trouble" [CD only]

"Side By Side" [CD only]

"We Are Warriors" video: