Guitarist DAN LORENZO Talks PATRIARCHS IN BLACK, Possible New Collaboration with OVERKILL Frontman BOBBY "BLITZ" ELLSWORTH (Video)

In a new video interview with music journalist Joel Gausten, veteran guitarist Dan Lorenzo (Hades / Non-Fiction / The Cursed / Vessel of Light / Cassius King) talks about Patriarchs In Black, his project with drummer Johnny Kelly (Type O Negative / Quiet Riot / Danzig). He also discusses some of his past work, including with the bands Hades and Non-Fiction.

When asked if there were any reunion plans for either Hades or Non-Fiction, Lorenzo replied, "That’s not happening. It’s just not where my head is at. I’m so happy people remember us, and I get a kick out of getting the (recent) vinyl (reissues) in the mail. The only show I’ve played since COVID is with (Overkill singer Bobby) 'Blitz' (Ellsworth), JD – John DeServio – on bass, and Chris Caffery on lead guitar from Trans-Siberian Orchestra. We did a benefit back in March. We did all cover songs. It was really, really fun. But if any band’s gonna play live, it’s gonna be Patriarchs In Black, I would think. That’s where my heart is right now."

As for the future, Lorenzo hinted at a possible collaboration with his one-time The Cursed bandmate, Ellsworth.

"I’ve already written some songs that I’ve given to a gentleman named Robert Ellsworth, a.k.a. Bobby Blitz. We’ll see. He loves the music. I’m trying to push him to do a solo record as opposed to The Cursed reunion, but we shall see how that goes. I haven’t told anyone that before, just so you know. You just got an exclusive there."

The complete video interview is available below.

Patriarchs In Black recently revealed the new track, "Before I Go", from their third album, Visioning, which came out on on July 19 via Metalville Records.

Patriarchs In Black features former Type O Negative/Danzig drummer Johnny Kelly and former Hades/Non-Fiction songwriter and guitarist Dan Lorenzo. The duo utilize different singers and bassists on each song. Their first album Reach For The Scars was released in 2022 and the follow-up My Veneration came out last July.

The track, "Before I Go", features Karl Agell (COC Blind/Lie Heavy) on vocals and Dog Eat Dog bassist Dave Neabore. The video was created by Jay Bones.

Says Lorenzo: "Karl has sang for us on all three of our albums and Johnny and I love working with Karl as well as Dave. I've only met with Karl in person a handful of times, but we go back to 1992 when he jumped up on stage to perform 'Snowblind' with Non-Fiction in Raleigh. Karl's voice has only gotten better since then."

Visioning will be released on July 19 as CD, Vinyl and digitally and can be pre-ordered here.

Tracklisting:

"Entry"

"What Do They Know? (For The Champions)"

"Before I Go"

"Heart Of Spite"

"Low Price"

"Welcome To Hell Again"

"Whiskey On My Mind"

"Empty Cup"

"Curse My Name"

"A Few Good Men"

"Birth"

"Visioning"

"A Few Good Men" lyric video:

"Welcome To Hell Again" lyric video:

"What Do They Know? (For The Champions)":