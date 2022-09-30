Guitarist DAVE NAVARRO To Sit Out Upcoming JANE'S ADDICTION Tour Due To Continuing Battle With Covid
Jane's Addiction are due to hit the road with Smashing Pumpkins starting October 2nd in Dallas, TX, but they will do so without guitarist Dave Navarro (pictured second from right). In a statement, found below, Navarro reveals he made the difficult choice to step back from touring at this time due to a prolonged battle with COVID.
Jane's Addiction's tour schedule and ticket links can be found at the band's official website here.