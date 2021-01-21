Guitarist, Educator And Children's Book Author THOMAS AMORIELLO Teams Up With Current And Former Members Of MEGADETH, KING DIAMOND, TNT For Dear Dark EP

Guitarist, educator and children's book author Thomas Amoriello has teamed up with special guest musicians featuring current and former recording and touring artists with Megadeth, King Diamond, TNT, Yngwie Malmsteen, Shrapnel Records, Metal Blade Records and more for the digital release of the Dear Dark EP, coming from Sliptrick Records on February 9, 2021.

Tracklisting:

"Dear Dark"

"This Burning Evil"

"Thirty Four Strings Of Fury"

"Magic Wand (Abracadabra)"

"Milan's Lament"

"This Burning Evil" is the first single from the Dear Dark EP, which was lyrically inspired by 1970's horror movies such as The Exorcist, The Omen and Suspiria. The track features vocalist Carlos Zema (Immortal Guardian), bassist Emilio Martinez (Yngwie Malmsteen), drummer Ken Stavoropuos (ex-Cacophony) and keysman Anthony Stahl (Deadrisen), along with guitarist Amoriello.

Dear Dark lineup:

Thomas Amoriello - rhythm and lead guitars with special guest musicians:

Carlos Zema - all vocals (Immortal Guardian, ex-Outworld)

Emilio Martinez - bass (Yngwie Malmsteen)

Ken Stravopoulos - drums (Cacophony)

Anthony Stahl - all keyboards (Mike LePond's Silent Assassins)

James Amelio Pulli - bass (Impellitteri)

BJ Zampa - drums (Dokken, House Of Lords)

Ronni LeTekro - guitar solo (TNT)

Glen Drover - guitar solo (Megadeth, King Diamond)

Alex Masi - guitar solo (Metal Blade Records artist)

Toby Knapp - guitar solo (Shrapnel Records artist)

For further details, visit ThomasAmoriello.com.