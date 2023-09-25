Guitarist GARY HOLT Reveals The First Song He Ever Played With EXODUS - "They Asked Me If I Wanted To Join; Been There Ever Since" (Video)

STL Tones has shared a new video featuring Exodus guitarist Gary Holt. He talks in-depth on what to expect from his ToneHub expansion pack, along with his unlikely start as a guitarist, musical heroes, his current gear of choice, and why at the end of the day all that matters is the almighty riff.

Holt: "I got started in the music industry after I met Kirk Hammett (Metallica). We became really good friends; I was his guitar roadie at first. One day he asked me if I wanted to learn a chord, and then he taught me some random Rolling Stones song; I can't remember what it was. Six months later I was in the band. We were at a rehearsal and he asked me if I wanted to play a song, and I played Judas Priest's 'Grinder'. It was the first song I ever played with Exodus, and they asked me if I wanted to join (the band). Been there ever since."

Exodus have joined forces with Fit For An Autopsy to announce a US tour in November and December.

Says Exodus: "We are excited to announce that we will be touring the US in November/December with Fit For An Autopsy, as well as Darkest Hour and Undeath, this is a tour you don’t want to miss!"

Tour dates:

November

15 - For Lauderdale, FL - Revolution

16 - St. Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live

17 - Destin, FL - Club LA

18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

19 - New Orleans, LA - The Civic Theatre

20 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

21 - El Paso, TX - Rockhouse Bar & Grill

22 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

24 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

25 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

26 - Tucson, AZ - Encore

28 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater

29 - Colorado Springs, CO - The Black Sheep

30 - Lawrence, KS - Granada Theater

December

1 - Sauget, IL - Pop’s

2 - Joliet, IL - The Forge

3 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere’s Entertainment Center

4 - Nashville, TN - Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

5 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart’s

7 - Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

8 - Hartford, CT - The Webster

9 - Wantagh, NY - Mulcahy’s Concert Hall

10 - New Kensington, PA - Preserving Underground