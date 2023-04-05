Guitarist IVAR BJØRNSON Unable To Join ENSLAVED For North American Tour "Due To Immediate Family Issues"

Enslaved will launch a month-long, North American co-headline tour with Insomnium tonight (April 5) at Irving Plaza in New York, NY. Unfortunately, guitarist Ivar Bjørnson will be missing from the Enslaved lineup.

A message from the band states: "Due to immediate family issues that needed to be taken care of, Ivar was unable to join us for our upcoming tour in the United States and Canada. However, the rest of us have arrived safe and sound on American soil and will proceed with the tour. Our voyage starts at Irving Plaza, NYC, and since we are reduced to a quartert at the moment, we invite our beloved audience to become the fifth member! Let’s go New York!"



Enslaved's North America dates are listed below.

Tour dates:

April

5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

6 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live

7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre

8 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House

10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall

11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues

12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre

15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw

19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre

21 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre

23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater

25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live

26 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse

29 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre

30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

Tickets here.

Enslaved are:

Ivar Bjørnson - guitars

Grutle Kjellson - vocals

Arve 'Ice Dale' Isdal - guitar

Håkon Vinje - keyboards, clean vocals

Iver Sandøy - drums

(Photo - Roy Bjørge)