Guitarist IVAR BJØRNSON Unable To Join ENSLAVED For North American Tour "Due To Immediate Family Issues"
April 5, 2023, an hour ago
Enslaved will launch a month-long, North American co-headline tour with Insomnium tonight (April 5) at Irving Plaza in New York, NY. Unfortunately, guitarist Ivar Bjørnson will be missing from the Enslaved lineup.
A message from the band states: "Due to immediate family issues that needed to be taken care of, Ivar was unable to join us for our upcoming tour in the United States and Canada. However, the rest of us have arrived safe and sound on American soil and will proceed with the tour. Our voyage starts at Irving Plaza, NYC, and since we are reduced to a quartert at the moment, we invite our beloved audience to become the fifth member! Let’s go New York!"
Enslaved's North America dates are listed below.
Tour dates:
April
5 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza
6 - Boston, MA - Big Night Live
7 - Montreal, QC - Corona Theatre
8 - Toronto, ON - The Opera House
10 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrew's Hall
11 - Chicago, IL - House Of Blues
12 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
14 - Denver, CO - The Gothic Theatre
15 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
17 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
18 - Vancouver, BC - The Rickshaw
19 - Portland, OR - Hawthorne Theatre
21 - Berkeley, CA - The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Fonda Theatre
23 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Theater
25 - Austin, TX - Come And Take It Live
26 - Dallas, TX - The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
28 - Atlanta, GA - Variety Playhouse
29 - Raleigh, NC - Lincoln Theatre
30 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage
Tickets here.
Enslaved are:
Ivar Bjørnson - guitars
Grutle Kjellson - vocals
Arve 'Ice Dale' Isdal - guitar
Håkon Vinje - keyboards, clean vocals
Iver Sandøy - drums
(Photo - Roy Bjørge)