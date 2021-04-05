Guitarist JASON BECKER "Experiencing Shortness Of Breath, Rapid Heart Rate; Requests Prayers"

Pat Becker, the mother of guitarist Jason Becker, who suffers from Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) - also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease - has taken to social media with the following message:

"Jason has requested prayers from all you wonderful folks out there. He can feel your prayers, and is experiencing shortness-of-breath and a rapid heart rate which is pretty scary stuff.

He has not been able to communicate his gratitude and love for all the recent donations and support, but he is so grateful to you all and hopes to get back to a level of energy that makes it possible to let you all know, personally, how much he appreciates you. We are in constant contact with his doctors and will keep you posted. Thank you all."

Guitar legend Steve Vai recently checked in with the following update:

"Hey Folks, Jason Becker was one of those fiercely burning beautiful lights of guitar mastery before he was struck with ALS some 30 years ago. Although his potential seemed to have been cut short, his creative spirit continued to birth his inspirational music despite intense limitations. As a matter of fact, it’s my opinion that those limitations forced him to find a deeper creativity in his music and a way to bring it into the world. But today, Jason's challenges are more of the financial kind to him and his family who have been unconditionally supporting him through it all. Please consider supporting Jason at this time through this fund raiser. Special shout out to Herman Li, who is tirelessly facilitating this campaign."

Throughout April, some of the world's greatest guitarists will come together to raise money and celebrate the music of legendary guitarist and composer Jason Becker, who has been living with ALS for over 30 years and continues to compose and record music.

The virtual event, hosted in part by DragonForce guitarist Herman Li, will include three components:

1) A livestream telethon-style fundraiser on Twitch: special guests will appear on Herman Li's Twitch channel (twitch.tv/hermanli) to play, jam and participate in fan-generated challenges with all money raised going directly to Jason's medical trust. Over $13,000 has been raised so far. Visit Jasonbecker.com or twitch.tv/hermanli for a full schedule of livestream guests.

2) Artists will donate signed guitars, merch and other rare items which will be sold via a special Reverb shop to benefit Jason. Details TBA.

3) Three of Jason's most important guitars will be auctioned off later this year, including the guitars seen on the covers of Perpetual Burn, Speed Metal Symphony and the original "Numbers" guitar played by Eddie Van Halen. Details TBA.

Musicians participating in the fundraiser include: Marty Friedman, Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Steve Lukather, Mark Tremonti, John Petrucci, Kiko Loureiro, Tosin Abasi, Nita Strauss, Orianthi, Devin Townsend, Dave Ellefson, Michael Angelo Batio, Guthrie Govan, Tim Henson, Alex Skolnick, Albert Lee, Matt Heafy, Zoltan Bathory, Ron 'Bumblefoot' Thal, Satchel (Steel Panther), John 5, Gus G, Nili Brosh, Jason Richardson, The Dooo (YouTube), Jared Dines, Ola Englund, Steve Terreberry (StevieT on YouTube), Tyler Larson (Music is Win on YouTube), Cole Rolland, Thomas McRocklin, Rusty Cooley, Mattias IA Eklundh (Freak Kitchen), Sam Totman, Chris Broderick, Lari Basilio, Sophie Lloyd, Federico Mondelli and Fabiola Bellomo (Frozen Crown), Alex Lee (Holy Grail), Stevie Salas, Elliot Easton, Mika Tyyska, Daniel Dekay, N&M Creation (YouTube) and more TBA.

Event co-organizer Herman Li says, "I've been a huge fan of Jason Becker since I was young, and it's one of the biggest honours of my life to be able to help organize this tribute and raise money for him. I still have a Jason Becker poster in my studio in London. It's been very inspiring to see everyone coming together to celebrate Jason."

Jason Becker says, "I am so grateful for all the love and support everyone has given to me and my family. As far as selling my guitars being sad, and that I shouldn't have to do it, I just want you to know that isn't how I feel. It makes me happy to see others playing my music. I feel good about passing on my guitars, thinking they mean something to others. I can't play them now, but other folks can. That's a good thing. And, I want myself and my family not to have to worry about money, if possible. Thank you for all the love, I send it right back to you."

For more information or to get involved contact jasonbeckerfundraiser@dragonforce.com.