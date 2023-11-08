Guitarist JAY JAY FRENCH Talks TWISTED SISTER's Success As A Live Band - "It's Because We Can Do It On Command" (Video)

Twisted Sister guitarist Jay Jay French is featured in a new interview on The Vibes Podcast, discussing the business side of music. He also looked back the band's rise to fame, which was a long and arduous process.

French: "The discussion I have with young musicians these days, they say, 'Jay Jay, give me some advice.' I go, 'Well, how old are you? 21-22? How long have you been together? Two years, three years? How many shows have you played?' (They say) 'We've played a lot, man, like 50-60 shows.' It's like, 50-60 45-minute shows, in the last two or three years. In the first two-and-a-half years of Twisted Sister's existence, we played 3,500 shows. We played five shows a night, six nights a week, and that's how you get good. Before Dee (Snider / vocals) even joined, I already had 3,500 shows under my belt. Dee joined, we added another 5,000 shows. That's 8,500. And then we went out and toured the world. So, when people say, 'How come you guys are so good? How come you can just do it, like, on command?' It's because we can do it on command."

French's new book, Twisted Business, follows French’s life from growing up as John Segall on the Upper West Side of Manhattan in the ‘60s - using and selling drugs in Central Park West - to quitting cold-turkey after a near-fatal overdose, to creating and cultivating Twisted Sister, turning it into one of the most successful brands in the world.

French offers honest, funny, heartfelt, entertaining in-the-rock-band-trenches stories, as well as unique, hard-earned tips and advice to anyone hoping to create their own brand, re-invent themselves, grow a business or simply love what they do.

French started the internationally renowned Twisted Sister nearly 50 years ago and has amassed 37 gold and platinum albums as a musician, manager, producer and executive producer while having performed over 9,000 shows in 40 countries and selling 20 million records around the world. A charter member of the Long Island Music Hall of Fame and the costar of the critically acclaimed documentary We Are Twisted F*cking Sister, he is considered a leading expert on vintage guitars and high-end music equipment.

Though legions of fans know French as the yellow and black-clad guitarist for Twisted Sister, he also shines as a business leader who developed Twisted Sister into a global brand with multiple revenue streams and built it into one of the most licensed heavy metal bands in history. Host of the popular podcast The Jay Jay French Connection: Beyond the Music, French is also a columnist as well as a Keynote Motivational Speaker delivering presentations to global Fortune 500 companies as well as to nonprofits.

Twisted Business: Lessons From My Life In Rock ‘N’ Roll by Jay Jay French and Steve Farber is available now via RosettaBooks.