Guitarist JEFF KOLLMAN Releases MILES DAVIS Inspired Single

Acclaimed American guitarist Jeff Kollman whose extensive resume includes the Alan Parsons Live Project, Rock And Roll Hall Of Famer Glenn Hughes, UFO off-shoot Mogg/Way, and funk-fusion all-stars Chad Smith's Bombastic Meatbats has announced the release of his latest single, "Green For Miles", which also features the talents of veteran keyboardist Guy Allison. The song will be advance released on Kollman's Bandcamp page on January 11 and made available on all digital platforms worldwide on January 13.

Explains Kollman: "The song is inspired by my love for ‘Kind Of Blue’ by Miles Davis, particularly the tune ‘Blue In Green’. Hence the title ‘Green For Miles’. I wrote it and Guy did the production treatment. This is by no means a new sonic direction that I’m gonna head in - I'm still a rocker at heart. But, anyone familiar with my solo work knows that I like to stretch out in all sorts of directions so ‘Green For Miles’ is just another flavor you're getting from good ole Kollman."

Allison, a founding member of AOR cult faves World Trade and Unruly Child as well as a long-time Air Supply and Doobie Brothers affiliate, previously guested on Kollman's 2021 solo effort, East Of Heaven, after becoming fast musical friends as members of Japanese superstar Eikichi Yazawa's touring band. Green For Miles marks their closest collaboration yet. "I guess, the obvious role, for me, is one of production," adds Allison. Having said that, I think it’s also, at its core, one of interpreting and performing a soulful bed for Jeff's melody to lay in. The vibe, for me, is one of transcendence. Simple and deep all at once."

Kollman is also writing for a new solo album whose core recording line-up is set to feature fellow Cosmosquad co-founder, drummer Shane Gaalaas (MSG, Yngwie Malmsteen, B'z), and bassist Steven Jenkins. Special guests will include Kollman's Bombastic Meatbats mate, Chad Smith (Red Hot Chili Peppers, Glenn Hughes), among others.