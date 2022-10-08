Guitarist JOHN 5 Rumoured To Be In The Running To Replace MICK MARS For Future MÖTLEY CRÜE Live Shows

Metal Sludge, who have a stellar track record of shedding light on rumours that prove to be true, have reported on the latest buzz claiming that Mötley Crüe is in talks with Rob Zombie guitarist John 5 stepping in to replace Mick Mars going forward with a new leg of The Stadium Tour.

From Metal Sludge:

"Father Time as they say is undefeated and that applies to everyone, even rock stars.

With that, in recent weeks there have been a few rumors floating around the industry that Mötley Crüe have been looking at options going forward for their tours following their massively successful The Stadium Tour.

Mötley Crüe singer Vince Neil has recently talked about touring in 2023 internationally with plans stretching into 2024 as well as another Las Vegas residency. What that means is quite simply, the band may at some point have to replace their aging guitarist Mick Mars.

With all due respect, Mick is a legend and a huge piece of what makes up Motley Crue and their sound for over 40 years.

However, Mars is 71 and turns 72 next spring.

Also, it’s no secret that Mars has been battling health challenges for years. Especially related to his condition known as AS or ankylosing spondylitis.

As we all know, getting older sucks and being able to take on the challenging rigorousness of the road is not easy for any man, much less someone in their 70’s with a serious health ailment.

Metal Sludge have been tipped off from a few in the industry that John 5 is strongly being considered and just might be the guy you will see playing guitar for Motley Crue at some point in the future."

Adding fuel to the fire are reports that John 5 is no longer a part of Rob Zombie's band. Guitarist Mike Riggs was on stage with Zombie as John 5's replacement at the Aftershock Festival on October 6th in Sacramento, CA. Zombie didn't make note of John 5's absence during the show, merely stating that Riggs had returned after a 20 year absence.

Stay tuned for updates.