Guitarist JOHN 5 Talks Recording New MÖTLEY CRÜE Music - "One Of The Best Experiences I've Had Recording; It Was A Blast"

Guitarist John 5 is featured in a new interview with WRIF's Meltdown discussing. among other things, recording new muisc with Mötley Crüe. In April, Mötley Crüe revealed that they had entered the recording studio with their longtime producer, Bob Rock, to lay down some new music.

On May 1st, Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx took to social media with the following update: "Vince is cutting lead vocals this week on the new songs… We have a few final things Bob Rock wants us to record and then heading to London next week to prepare for European tour. We’re really excited to play for our European fans. It’s been a minute. Great combination of stadiums and festivals."

John 5 on recording new Mötley Crüe music:

"I don't know when it's gonna come out, but everything is a plan. Everything is mapped out and structured, and everything is, 'We're gonna do it here and there,' and blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. So the songs are recorded, mixed, mastered, and they're so good. I can't wait for them to come out. They're so good. I'm really excited about 'em. I don't know if we'll just release singles or an album. It's up to those guys, so I don't know. We just record and see what happens. But these songs that we recorded are so good; they're heavy and the melodies and everybody's just killing it on these songs."

"What was so wild was we got in a room... it was like total old school, man. You get in the live room and there's my amp and there's Nikki's amp and there's Tommy's drums, there's a mic. I'm so used to just playing in the control room, and it's, like, 'Oh no, no, no. We're all gonna get in this room and we're gonna play....' And that's how we recorded. It was incredible. I've never recorded that way, and it was maybe one of the best experiences I've had recording. It was so fun. It was a blast."

Both loved and revered, John 5 is hitting the road again. The tour kicks off NAMM weekend with two special Southern California performances with special guest, Jared James Nichols.

Tour dates:

January

26 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory - w/Jared James Nichols

27 - Los Angeles, CA - El Rey Theater - w/Jared James Nichols

28 - Las Vegas, NV - Count's Vamp'd

30 - Colorado Springs, CO - Sunshine Studios

February

1 - St. Charles, IL - Arcada Theater

2 - Turtle Lake, WI - St. Croix Casino

3 - Green Bay, WI - Epic Events Center

4 - Kansasville, WI - 1175 Event Center

6 - Angola, IN - The Eclectic Room

7 - Harrison, OH - The Blue Note

8 - Cleveland, OH - The Winchester Music Tavern

9 - Flint, MI - Machine Shop

10 - Columbus, OH - The King of Clubs

12 - Pittsburgh, PA - Jergel's Rhythm Grille

13 - Lititz, PA - Mickey's Black Box

14 - Derry, NH - Tupelo Music Hall

15 - NYC, NY - Gramercy Theater

19 - Leesburg, VA - Tally Ho Theater

20 - Greenville, SC - Radio Room

21 - Atlanta, GA - The Loft @ Centerstage

23 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall

24 - Dallas, TX - Granada Theater

25 - Tulsa, OK - The Shrine

27 - Denver, CO - Oriental Theater

28 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

29 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile

March

1 - San Diego, CA - The Observatory North Park

(Photo - Ross Halfin)