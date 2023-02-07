Guitarist JOHN CHRIST Talks About His Time In DANZIG – “How The Gods Kill Was My Favorite Album…”

Former Danzig guitarist John Christ spoke to Guitar World about his time in the band, the guitar techniques he used, and how he wanted Kirk Hammett’s job in Metallica after leaving Danzig in 1995.

Talking about 1992’s How The Gods Kill album, Christ said: “But How The Gods Kill was my favorite album purely due to the unique guitar tones that I captured. But again, I have to give credit to someone else, Nick DiDia. I could not have done it without his friendship and engineering wizardry.

"Nick and I spent long hours together, but the studio budget allowed anything I wanted this time, which meant tons of new guitars and amps. It was the best guitar tone-chasing experience of my whole career with Danzig, bar none. This was my heavy-metal guitar album. The songs were heavier, and the progressions of the songs allowed for louder guitar solos with more fiery intensity than in the past."