Guitarist JOMMY To Shred The Stage With SPREAD EAGLE; US Tour Begins Saturday

In the heart of New York City's thriving metal scene, one guitarist is making waves with his blistering solos and electrifying stage presence. Gianmaria Puledda, also known as Jommy, is an Italian virtuoso that has officially taken the helm as the guitarist of the iconic NYC street metal band Spread Eagle, propelling the group to new heights of success and acclaim.

Winning the audition to join Spread Eagle, Jommy quickly established himself as an integral part of the band's lineup, seamlessly blending his technical prowess with the band's signature sound. From fan favorites like "Switchblade Serenade" to the gritty anthem "Scratch Like A Cat," Jommy's dynamic guitar work has electrified audiences across the United States.

In his nearly two years with Spread Eagle, Jommy has graced the stages of renowned venues from coast to coast, including the legendary Whisky a Go-Go in Hollywood, the raucous Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas, the prestigious Legions Of Metal Festival in Chicago, and the New England Rock Fest. With each performance, he leaves audiences awestruck, his fingers dancing across the fretboard with effortless precision.

But Jommy's journey to success hasn't been without its challenges. Securing an Artist Visa for extraordinary ability, he faced the daunting task of proving his worth in the competitive landscape of the music industry. Drawing on his past experiences in Europe and his undeniable talent, Jommy navigated the complexities of the visa process, ultimately achieving his dream of residing in the United States.

As Spread Eagle gears up for their upcoming tour of Europe and the UK in September and October, anticipation is at an all-time high. From intimate clubs to sprawling festivals, Jommy and the band are set to deliver their explosive brand of metal to audiences around the world.

Their biggest show of the year will undoubtedly be on Monsters Of Rock Cruise, a monumental rock festival set aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruise ship Independence of the Seas, where they'll share the stage with iconic acts like Joe Satriani, Ace Frehley, The Darkness and many others. It's a testament to Spread Eagle's enduring influence and Jommy's abilities that they've earned a coveted spot among such legendary performers.

As Jommy and Spread Eagle continue to blaze a trail across continents, their sights are set on the future. With plans for a new album in the works, the band shows no signs of slowing down. For Jommy, it's a journey fueled by passion, perseverance, and an unwavering dedication to the craft of metal music.

Dates:

February

24 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

28 – New York, NY – Arlene’s Grocery

March

2-7 – Bahamas – Monsters Of Rock Cruise

8 – Davie, FL – Cagney’s House of Rock

15 – Oklahoma City, OK – Beam Live

22 – Manassas, VA – Salisbury Center

April

4 – Buford, GA – 37 Main

5 – Gastonia, NC – The Rooster

6 – Murphy, NC – Chevelle’s

13 – Orlando, FL – Rockin’ For Autism Awareness

May

17 – Clifton, NJ – Dingbatz

UK tour:

September

24 – Edinburgh, Scotland – Bannermansw

25 – Newcastle – Trillians

26 – Manchester – Rebellion

28 – Derby – The Victoria Inn

29 – Birmingham – Subside

October

2 – Stoke – Eleven

3 – Bristol – The Gryphon

4 – London – Camden Assembly

5 – Crumlin, Wales – Patriot