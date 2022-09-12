Guitarist KANE ROBERTS Plays First Show With ALICE COOPER Since 1988; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Back in July, Metal Sludge posted that it was rumoured that guitarist Kane Roberts would be returning to Alice Cooper's band. Guitarist Nita Strauss announced her departure from the Alice Cooper band after eight years of playing with the legendary rocker and Roberts was indeed welcomed back to the fold.

Roberts played with Cooper from 1985-1988 and performed on the albums Constrictor (1986) and Raise Your Fist And Yell (1987). He played his first show with Cooper since 1988 on September 7th at the fall tour kick-off show in Bethlehem, PA at the Wind Creek Event Center. Fan-filmed video is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Feed My Frankenstein"

"No More Mr. Nice Guy"

"Bed of Nails"

"Hey Stoopid"

"Fallen in Love"

"Be My Lover"

"House of Fire"

"Under My Wheels"

"He's Back (The Man Behind the Mask)"

"Go to Hell"

"I'm Eighteen"

"Poison"

"Billion Dollar Babies"

- guitar solo - (Kane Roberts)

"Roses on White Lace"

"My Stars"

"Devil's Food" (band only)

"Black Widow" jam

"Steven"

"Dead Babies"

"I Love the Dead" (band only)

"Escape"

"Teenage Frankenstein"

Encore:

"School's Out"