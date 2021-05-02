Guitarist LUKE APPLETON Joins The BLAZE BAYLEY Band

Guitarist Luke Appleton (Absolva, Iced Earth) was previously a session musician for Blaze Bayley. He's now fully joined the ranks on guitar.

Blaze explains: “I am very excited to have the magnificent talent of Luke Appleton added to my touring band. He is in the the role of power guitarist. The first thing we tried with the new lineup was the live stream from KK Downing’s venue (KK’s Steel Mill) and it felt outrageously good! Can’t wait for my fans to see and hear the new lineup playing live. This is turning into an amazing year. Congratulations Luke! Welcome to the Blaze Bayley team of metal warriors!”

Luke responds: “I have worked with Blaze on numerous projects over the last 11 years and I am very proud to now be a full-time touring member of the Blaze Bayley band. I believe the sound that my brother Chris and I will create is going to be very big with the two guitars! Thank you Blaze. I look forward to our summer festivals and our UK tour towards the end of 2021!”

Blaze Bayley is scheduled to return to the stage on July 8th at Metal Magic Festival in Denmark. To view his complete tour itinerary, which includes dates in Germany, The UK, and Bulgaria, click here.

(Photo courtesy of the official Blaze Bayley Facebook page)