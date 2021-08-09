Guitarist MARC RIZZO Comments On Departure From SOULFLY - "I'm Going Full Forward With My Solo Project; That's Really Where My Heart Is At"

Guitarist Marc Rizzo recently issued the following statement following reports that he had parted ways with Soulfly, something that frontman Max Cavalera confirmed in the latest episode of his Max Trax video series.

Rizzo: "I'm just going full forward with my solo project. It's just better for me. It's more of a healthier environment for me and my family. And being home more, and do my solo project, which I'm super stoked about. I've also got Hail The Horns. We're releasing the video that we did for a KISS cover today. I've got Rrevenge Beast. I've got Acoustic Vendetta. Things are good. And I'm doing a lot of good shit. I'm going full forward with my solo project. That's really where my heart is at, where I get my writing credit, where I get credit for my work and all my hard work gets proper credit. It's a healthier environment."

Rizzo recently announced Hail The Horns, a new project alongside bassist Tony Campos (Static-X, Fear Factory, Soulfly) and drummer Christian "Opus" Lawrence (Dead By Wednesday, Ellefson).

The trio have recorded a cover of the KISS classic, "God Of Thunder", with Campos handling lead vocals. The track was recorded by Joey Concepcion and Nicky Bellmore (Dexters Lab Studio) & mixed by Matthew Nevitt (Inkei Studios).

A lyric video for the track can be seen below. Buy/stream "God Of Thunder" here.

The group have announced Midwest tour dates for November 2021:

November

18 - Lombard, IL - Brauerhouse

19 - Fort Wayne, IN - Piere's

20 - Des Moines, IA - Venue TBA

21 - Braidwood, IL - Top Fuel Saloon

More dates to be announced.

In addition, Marc Rizzo will be releasing his first ever "best of" compilation, Living Shred Vol. 1, on September 10 via Godsize Records. The album features 11 tracks, spanning from all 4 of his solo releases. Pre-Orders will be available August 27 at www.godsizestore.com.

