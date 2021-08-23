Guitarist MARK TREMONTI - "I’m Actively Writing The New ALTER BRIDGE Record"

Tremonti will release their fifth studio album, Marching In Time, on September 24th via Napalm Records. Vocalist / guitarist Mark Tremonti recently spoke to Robert Cavuoto of Sonic Perspectives about his newest solo endeavor, as well as the next Alter Bridge album. An excerpt follows:

With this being your fifth solo record, you have established a signature solo sound that is different from Creed and Alter Bridge. It seems to have evolved very nicely.

"We try to figure out what the band is capable of and continue to add more to our arsenal of sound. We want to keep it sounding fresh and not stale. When someone listens to our music, I want them to say, 'I’m surprised by that!' I don’t want to hear, 'It sounds like another one of their records.' I don’t ever want to hear that!"

For obvious reasons, everyone seems to be focused on your guitar playing; tell me how you approach preparing vocally when recording these songs?

"On this record, I made a point to sing them in my range and not kill myself. Producers, bandmates, and everyone else thinks it sounds great when you’re struggling to hit those notes because it sounds more aggressive or emotional. It may be true in some instances, but I like to feel in control of what I’m singing because I put where my voice sits for the most part. Thirty percent of this record is a bear to sing. I don’t like screaming for notes."

Can you give us an update on the next Alter Bridge record?

"I’m actively writing the new Alter Bridge record. Now that my solo record is done and we are going to tour on it, I can focus on the songs for Alter Bridge. I’m just getting started and on my first page of ideas. I think in January, Myles (Kennedy) and I will get together to put our heads together to discuss what we have written at that point with the hope of going into the studio in 2022. After that, I’ll go back on tour with Tremonti, and he will go out with one of his bands and prepare for a winter 2022 tour with Alter Bridge."

Marching In Time tracklisting:

"A World Away"

"Now And Forever"

"If Not For You"

"Thrown Further"

"Let That Be Us"

"The Last One Of Us"

"In One Piece"

"Under The Sun"

"Not Afraid To Lose"

"Bleak"

"Would You Kill"

"Marching In Time"

Tremonti will hit the road in advance of the release of Marching In Time, starting on September 3 in Pryor, OK at Rocklahoma with longtime friends Sevendust. The tour will make stops in Kansas City, MO, Sayreville, NJ, Flint, MI and Joliet, IL, to name a few, before wrapping on September 26 in Orlando, FL. Tremonti is also going to be a part of the recently announced tour with Daughtry and Sevendust that will run through November and December. All tour dates, ticket information and VIP packages can be found here.

