Guitarist MATEUS ASATO Shares Throwback Jam Footage From JOHN PETRUCCI's Guitar Universe 3.0 - "This Encounter Has Changed My Life"

Guitarist Mateus Asato has shared footage from Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci's Guitar Universe 3.0 camp, which took place in July 2021 featuring himself and Petrucci jamming. Check out the Instagram clip below.

Asato: "Around one year ago I had the honor to share the stage with one of my biggest influences as a player. John Petrucci was kind enough to ask me to be part of his guitar camp - and we ended up jamming in the end. That was my first performance since 2020 and that was unforgettable to me. Also how stupid of me trying to play all these notes knowing that John had played them all (+ 10x better and prettier than my way?).

This encounter has changed my life. John isn’t only an tremendous player and composer but a phenomenal person. Thanks for having me."