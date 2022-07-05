Guitarist MICHAEL DENNER Talks Being Excluded From MERCYFUL FATE Reunion Tour - "They Didn't Invite Me; We Didn't Even Have A Discussion About It"

Finland's Chaoszine sat down with original Mercyful Fate guitarist Michael Denner at this year's Copenhell Festival on June 16th and discussed the reasons for him not being invited to participate in the band's current reunion tour. Denner reveals he had a falling out with King Diamond and guitarist Hank Shermann and was not asked to return.

Denner: "I'm not part of it because they didn't tell me; they didn't invite me. We didn't even have a discussion about it. So, of course, it took some time for me to digest it. It was quite painful, because I miss my friends from the '80s. But not the people in the band today. I wish them the best. I mean, the better they play, the more records we can sell and the more money I will get in the end. Of course it's heartbreaking. And also to see and hear... they play my signature stuff. Most of the songs they play now is things I've done. I mean, my signature solos, my themes, my arrangements, my stuff, and it's another guy who plays. But then again, Mike Wead is a great guitarist, and he's still a good friend of mine. So if anyone should do the job, I'm glad it's him who did it, really. He can do the shit. That's some sort of comfort in all this agony and disappointment, that it's Mike Wead who plays. And that makes me feel good."

Mercyful Fate's current line-up features King Diamond, guitarists Hank Shermann and Mike Wead, drummer Bjarne T. Holm, and bassist Joey Vera (Armored Saint, Fates Warning), who replaces the late Timi Hansen.

Mercyful Fate performed at the 2022 edition of Copenhell at Refshaleøen in Copenhagen, Denmark on June 18. During the set, the band performed the new song, "The Jackal Of Salzburg", which is due to appear on their forthcoming new album, out in 2023.

Check out fan-filmed video of the performance below:

Upcoming Mercyful Fate tour dates are listed below.

July

22 - Hills Of Rock - Plovdiv, Bulgaria

24 - Artmania Festival - Sibiu, Romania

28 - Fezen Festival - Székesfehérvár, Hungary

29 - Metaldays - Tolmin, Slovenia

August

4 - Wacken Open Air - Wacken, Germany

6 - Beyond The Gates - Bergen, Norway

11 - Brutal Assault - Jaromer, Czech Republic

13 - Bloodstock Open Air - Derbyshire, UK

21 - Psycho Las Vegas - Las Vegas, NV