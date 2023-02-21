Guitarist ORIANTHI Featured On Grammy Award-Winning Composer KITT WAKELEY's Symphonic Rendition Of LED ZEPPELIN Classic "Stairway To Heaven"

Below is Grammy Award-winning Kitt Wakeley's interpretation of Led Zeppelin's iconic "Stairway to Heaven", featuring guitarist Orianthi and the London Symphony Orchestra. It was recorded at Abbey Road Studios. Stream or download the track here.

This is the second single from Kitt Wakeley and the Symphony of Sinners & Saints Volume II: The Storm, which will be released April 17, 2023.

Kitt Wakeley: "I’m excited about building on the momentum of winning a Grammy by releasing an epic version of one of my favorite songs, featuring the amazingly talented Orianthi on guitar.”

Orianthi "It was so fun to work with Kitt on this legendary track. The orchestra arrangement is beautiful. It’s always a little scary territory covering such a great tune as a guitar player and being such a huge fan of Jimmy page. I just went into EastWest Studios and did my thing. I hope people enjoy it!"

Symphony of Sinners & Saints Vol. II The Storm is led by the Billboard chart-topping Wakeley on keyboards and features a stellar lineup including guitar legend Joe Satriani, (Alice Cooper, Richie Sambora, RSO), Nuno Bettencourt (Extreme), Nita Strauss (Demi Lovato, Alice Cooper), Kenny Aronoff (John Cougar, Joe Satriani), the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, the London Voices choir (Paul McCartney, Luciano Pavarotti, the Hunger Games series), the Macedonian Symphony Orchestra, and the Macedonian Choir, plus the aforementioned Orianthi, London Symphony Orchestra, and London Voices.