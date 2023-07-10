Guitarist PAUL QUINN Rejoins SAXON On Stage At Barcelona Rocks Festival; Video

Guitarist Paul Quinn, who "decided to step back from touring with Saxon" earlier this year, was back on stage with the band on Saturday, July 8 at the Barcelona Rocks festival in Barcelona, Spain. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Saxon played their first show with Brian Tatler (Diamond Head) replacing Paul Quinn in Athens on Friday, July 7 at Rockwave Festival. Fan-filmed video can be viewed below:

Saxon will join Judas Priest for the "Metal Masters 2024" European. Also on board are Uriah Heep, with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons appearing on the date in Milan, Italy.

Tour dates:

March

24 - Festhalle - Frankfurt, Germany

25 - Olympiahalle - Munich, Germany

27 - Westfallenhalle - Dortmund, Germany

29 - 02 Arena - Prague, Czech Republic

30 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

April

1 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

3 - St Jakobshalle - Basel, Switzerland

5 - Halle Tony-Garnier - Lyon, France

6 - Mediolanum Forum - Milan, Italy

8 - Zenith - Paris, France