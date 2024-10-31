Guitarist PHIL SGROSSO Leaves AS I LAY DYING - "Recent Actions Have Shown That As I Lay Dying No Longer Offers A Healthy Or Safe Environment For Anyone Involved"

Following the departures of drummer Nick Pierce, guitarist Ken Susi, and bassist Ryan Neff, guitarist Phil Sgrosso has announced he in following in their footsteps and has quit As I Lay Dying. This leaves frontman Tim Lambesis on his own.

On October 30, Sgrosso issued the following statement:

"Hey everyone, thank you for your patience as I took time to gather my thoughts before speaking on the current state of As I Lay Dying."

"With recent events, including the departure of band members and the cancellation of our European tour ahead of a new album release, it's clear we’re in a difficult and serious situation. Simply put, recent actions have shown that As I Lay Dying no longer offers a healthy or safe environment for anyone involved — whether creatively, personally, or professionally. After witnessing some concerning patterns of behavior, I've realized that I can no longer, in good conscience, enable further actions that could negatively affect anyone working within this space. For these reasons, I feel it's in my best interest to completely distance myself, both creatively and personally, from As I Lay Dying."

"I also want to share my full support for Ryan, Ken, and Nick, who made the choice to step away recently. I'm grateful for our accomplishments and friendship over the past 3 years."

"With 21 years that I have dedicated to this band, it does not sit well with me to leave or abandon what I've considered to be my 'life's work.' I don't feel that I, or others, should be forced out like so many have in the past. After all that's been put into this, I believe that with the right adjustments and restructuring, our music can continue to thrive and explore new possibilities in a healthier environment."

"Over time, AsI Lay Dying has been held back by dysfunction, and I feel that it's no longer my responsibility to bear that burden."

"Thank you to everyone who has shown support for me and the music of AS I LAY DYING. I[m looking forward to putting my energy and creativity into new, more positive ventures in the near future."

As I Lay Dying will release their eighth full-length studio album, Through Storms Ahead, on November 15 via Napalm Records.

Through Storms Ahead will be available in the following formats:

- Digital Album

- 1CD Digisleeve

- 1LP Gatefold Black

- 1LP Gatefold Crystal Clear (North America only)

- 1LP Gatefold Solid Verde (Napalm Records mail order only - limited to 200)

- 1LP Gatefold Black Clear Dust w/ 12'' Booklet, Slipmat (Napalm Records mail order only - limited to 300)

Pre-order here.

Through Storms Ahead tracklisting:

"Permanence"

"A Broken Reflection"

"Burden"

"We Are The Dead" (feat. Alex Terrible, Tom Barber)

"Whitewashed Tomb"

"Through Storms Ahead"

"The Void Within"

"Strength To Survive"

"Gears That Never Stop"

"The Cave We Fear To Enter"

"Taken From Nothing"

"Whitewashed Tomb" video:

"We Are The Dead" video:

"Burden" video:

"The Cave We Fear To Enter" video:

(Photo - Randy Edwards)