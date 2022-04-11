Guitarist RICHIE FAULKNER Talks New JUDAS PRIEST Album - "It's Written... We've Got A Batch Of Songs In Demo Form That Are Ready To Be Recorded Properly"

Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner was recently interviewed by Keefy of Ghost Cult Magazine. During their video chat, which can be seen below, topics of discussion included:

Judas Priest's 50 Years Of Heavy Metal Tour with support from Queensrÿche, Rob Halford missing a show due to a cold, Richie's personal routine while on the road, wellness tips, his opinion of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame and if the band belongs in it, as well as an update on the progress of the follow up to Firepower, and more.

Remaining dates on the current tour are as follows:

April

11 - Place Bell - Montreal, Quebec

13 - FirstOntario Centre - Hamilton, Ontario

After taking the month of May off, Judas Priest will bring their 50 Years Of Heavy Metal Tour to Europe, beginning June 3rd in Poland, and wrapping up August 4th in Germany. The complete routing can be found here.