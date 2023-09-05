Guitarist ROBERT SARZO Joins Writers & Rockers Coffee Company To Create Signature Blends

Writers & Rockers Coffee Company has announced groundbreaking collaboration with world-renowned guitarist Robert "The VuDu Man" Sarzo. This partnership has given birth to not one but two signature coffee blends that promise to rock your taste buds like never before.

Sarzo has graced stages across the globe with his electrifying guitar solos. Now, he's taking his passion for music and coffee to a whole new level with these two exceptional blends:

VuDu Brew: A harmonious fusion of Colombian espresso and dark roasted Guatemalan Antigua coffee beans. Rich, bold, and with a smoky essence, this blend mirrors the intensity and depth of Sarzo's guitar riffs.

Eye Of The Storm: A truly unique espresso blend designed to awaken your senses and leave a lasting impression. Bold and invigorating, just like Sarzo's guitar playing, this blend packs a powerful punch that will leave you craving for more.

Robert “The Vudu Man” Sarzo, known for his performances with iconic bands such as Quiet Riot and Hurricane, has poured his heart and soul into crafting these coffee blends. Drawing inspiration from his decades of touring and recording, Sarzo and Writers & Rockers Coffee Company have meticulously blended these coffees to deliver a taste experience that is nothing short of legendary.

"My mother used to put espresso in my bottle when I was just a kid. This brings back some pretty good memories,” says Sarvo. “I've always believed that music and coffee share a deep connection. Both have the power to stir emotions and transport you to a different place. It's been a pleasure working with Writers & Rockers Coffee Company to bring my passion for both worlds into these signature blends."

Writers & Rockers Coffee Company, known for its commitment to quality and its unique fusion of coffee culture and the arts, is proud to add Robert Sarzo to their list of collaborators that includes, Orianthi, L.A. Guns, Todd Kerns and Coney Hatch to name a few.

The company's founder, Rob Young, expressed their enthusiasm for this partnership, saying, "Robert's dedication to excellence in music aligns perfectly with our pursuit of excellence in crafting exceptional coffee. We are thrilled to share these signature blends with coffee and music enthusiasts alike."

Both VuDu Brew and Eye Of The Storm will be available for purchase exclusively through the Writers & Rockers Coffee Company website. Coffee lovers and fans of Robert Sarzo can look forward to a one-of-a-kind coffee experience that harmonizes the artistry of music with the craftsmanship of coffee roasting.