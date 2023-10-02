Guitarist RON "BUMBLEFOOT" THAL Reflects On Recording For GUNS N' ROSES Album Chinese Democracy - "I'm Glad I Could Be Part Of That History" (Video)

Guitarist Ron "Bumblefoot" Thal is featured in a new interview with Dr. Music, found below. He discusses an act he is producing called The Dodies, and a young singer/guitarist student of his by the name of Sierra Levesque. The discussion leads to the new single and the upcoming full-length release from Art Of Anarchy, Let There Be Anarchy, the status of Sons Of Apollo, and his Guns N' Roses experience.

On working with Axl Rose on the Chinese Democracy album, released in 2008:

"The music was so close to finished, and it was so full, and there was so much going on there. I was just trying to find the thing that would fit best. And that's where Caram Costanzo (producer) would guide me, and he really made it happen so that I was able to contribute something to it. I'm glad I could be part of that history. A deep album with a lot of layers. You can listen to it a few times and hear more, even things you didn't notice. Like a great movie, when you watch it a third time, it's, like, 'Oh, I didn't even notice that.'"